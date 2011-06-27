Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|no
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|260.4/359.6 mi.
|260.4/359.6 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.4 gal.
|12.4 gal.
|12.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|no
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|120 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|120 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|150 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
|160 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.2 ft.
|34.2 ft.
|34.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|Front leg room
|43.8 in.
|43.8 in.
|43.8 in.
|Front hip room
|50.9 in.
|50.9 in.
|50.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|32.0 in.
|36.2 in.
|32.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.4 in.
|30.4 in.
|30.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.2 in.
|52.4 in.
|51.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|166.1 in.
|164.1 in.
|166.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2451 lbs.
|2645 lbs.
|2738 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.0 cu.ft.
|11.8 cu.ft.
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.8 in.
|52.3 in.
|51.8 in.
|Wheel base
|96.5 in.
|96.5 in.
|96.5 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|23 cu.ft.
|no
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Impulse
Related Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons