Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Impulse
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2424no
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg21/29 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.4/359.6 mi.260.4/359.6 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.12.4 gal.12.4 gal.
Combined MPG2424no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm120 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm150 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.6 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm140 hp @ 6400 rpm160 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.34.2 ft.34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.43.8 in.43.8 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.36.2 in.32.0 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.30.4 in.30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.52.4 in.51.2 in.
Measurements
Length166.1 in.164.1 in.166.1 in.
Curb weight2451 lbs.2645 lbs.2738 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.52.3 in.51.8 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.96.5 in.96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno23 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Astra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • North White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Astra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • North White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Astra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • North White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
