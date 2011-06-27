  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre S V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Hombre
Overview
See Hombre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.5/366.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.3 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3465 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Copper Firemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
See Hombre Inventory

Related Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre S V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles