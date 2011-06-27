Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre XS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3465 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Copper Firemist Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
