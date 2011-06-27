Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Never had a Problem
This was my first car (well, truck). I have never had any major repairs (knock on wood!!). MPG average for my truck (mixture of city and highway) is 21!! I frequent trips from MA to NY and NH and have never broken down. I bought the truck from a private party, and older man, who had crashed it once and had the front right end reconstructed, I have never had any problems with that. I also bought it with a cap, which I highly recommend if you put luggage in there (moving back and forth from college didn't get it wet), or if you bring your dog along (I prefer my dog in the front seat if space allows), or if people think your truck bed is a trash barrel (that's aggravating)!!
IT GREAT!!!
THIS TRUCK is very good. i have had no problems with it so far (compared to my Viper SR-10). I'm happy. It go on dert. It Great!
Very basic pickup, but has served me well 17 yrs
It's finally time for me to get another vehicle (though I expect this one will go tens of thousands more miles for some one else than the 170,000 miles I've put on it), but my Isuzu Hombre was a good buy and one reason I've kept it so long is that it has been so satisfactory. Basic, yes, but reliable, comfortable, and I've liked my truck. It doesn't have many features (has roll-up windows) and has a bit of cabin noise, but it has great AC/heat and the radio stays on after you turn off the key till you open the door. My first Isuzu pickup (1990) was built by Isuzu, but this one was actually built by GM -- one reason I decided on another GM vehicle this time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Hombre
Related Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner