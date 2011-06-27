  1. Home
Used 2000 Isuzu Hombre Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Hombre
4.0
3 reviews
Never had a Problem

4Pawz, 02/17/2009
This was my first car (well, truck). I have never had any major repairs (knock on wood!!). MPG average for my truck (mixture of city and highway) is 21!! I frequent trips from MA to NY and NH and have never broken down. I bought the truck from a private party, and older man, who had crashed it once and had the front right end reconstructed, I have never had any problems with that. I also bought it with a cap, which I highly recommend if you put luggage in there (moving back and forth from college didn't get it wet), or if you bring your dog along (I prefer my dog in the front seat if space allows), or if people think your truck bed is a trash barrel (that's aggravating)!!

IT GREAT!!!

Ata Ben-Zona, 02/08/2004
THIS TRUCK is very good. i have had no problems with it so far (compared to my Viper SR-10). I'm happy. It go on dert. It Great!

Very basic pickup, but has served me well 17 yrs

Spring Texan, 02/20/2018
XS 2dr Regular Cab SB
It's finally time for me to get another vehicle (though I expect this one will go tens of thousands more miles for some one else than the 170,000 miles I've put on it), but my Isuzu Hombre was a good buy and one reason I've kept it so long is that it has been so satisfactory. Basic, yes, but reliable, comfortable, and I've liked my truck. It doesn't have many features (has roll-up windows) and has a bit of cabin noise, but it has great AC/heat and the radio stays on after you turn off the key till you open the door. My first Isuzu pickup (1990) was built by Isuzu, but this one was actually built by GM -- one reason I decided on another GM vehicle this time.

