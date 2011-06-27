  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre S Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Hombre
Overview
See Hombre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3024 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height63.2 in.
Maximum payload1176.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
See Hombre Inventory

Related Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles