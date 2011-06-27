  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre XS Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Hombre
Overview
See Hombre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3787 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.3 in.
Maximum payload863.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
See Hombre Inventory

Related Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre XS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles