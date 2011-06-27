  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre XS V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Hombre
Overview
See Hombre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)259.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3278 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height63.3 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
See Hombre Inventory

Related Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre XS V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles