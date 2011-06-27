  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Hombre
Overview
See Hombre Inventory
See Hombre Inventory
See Hombre Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG232316
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg20/26 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/481.0 mi.370.0/481.0 mi.259.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG232316
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l4.3 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm175 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.1 in.187.1 in.201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.5500 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight3024 lbs.3483 lbs.3278 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.7.2 in.7.2 in.
Height63.2 in.63.2 in.63.3 in.
Maximum payload1176.0 lbs.1176.0 lbs.no
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Olympic White
  • Victory Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
  • Medium Dark Pewter
  • Medium Dark Pewter
See Hombre InventorySee Hombre InventorySee Hombre Inventory

Related Used 1999 Isuzu Hombre info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles