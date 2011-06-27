  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre XS Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Hombre
Overview
See Hombre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3278 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.9 in.
Maximum payload1154.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Standard Red
  • Copper Firemist Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
See Hombre Inventory

Related Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre XS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles