Used 1997 Isuzu Hombre Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg20/27 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/499.5 mi.370.0/499.5 mi.370.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.36.9 ft.41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear shoulder roomnono57.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.9 in.188.9 in.203.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3125 lbs.3125 lbs.3305 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.4200 lbs.4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.7.2 in.7.2 in.
Height62.1 in.62.1 in.62.2 in.
Maximum payload1138.0 lbs.1138.0 lbs.1154.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Standard Red
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Standard Red
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Standard Red
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Olympic White
