Used 2004 Isuzu Axiom XS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Axiom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,499
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,499
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,499
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,499
Torque246 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,499
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,499
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,499
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,499
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,499
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,499
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,499
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,499
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4297 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.5 degrees
Maximum payload1050 lbs.
Angle of departure24.1 degrees
Length182.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.2 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,499
Exterior Colors
  • Black Diamond
  • Mistral Green
  • Crystal Blue
  • Blond Gray
  • Alpine White
  • Powellite Silver Metallic
  • Mineral Blue Metallic
  • Excessive Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,499
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,499
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,499
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
