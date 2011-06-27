  1. Home
Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Axiom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,015
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,015
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,015
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,015
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,015
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,015
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,015
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,015
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,015
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,015
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,015
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,015
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4180 lbs.
Gross weight5200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.5 degrees
Maximum payload1021 lbs.
Angle of departure24.1 degrees
Length182.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.87 in.
Height67.2 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,015
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Canal Blue Metallic
  • Blond Gray Metallic
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Garden Green Mica
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Black/Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,015
P235/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,015
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,015
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 120000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
