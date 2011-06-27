Used 2006 Isuzu Ascender SUV Consumer Reviews
Drive it before you buy it
Large suv, plenty of room for all sized people and cargo. Has plenty of power with 6 cylinder; if you are looking for a large suv check it out but drive it before you buy it. It is large, but you can get a good deal on pricing. Get the preferred package which adds to its good looks and you get lots of extra goodies.
Bargain for a solid SUV
A solidly built SUV at a great price is good choice for anyone who wants a basic utility vehicle. The engine is great, with lots of power and good gas mileage. Speaking of gas mileage, remember, if you live in a cold climate and have a lead foot, every SUV will eat gas, but GM's powerful engine lets you use a light foot and still get sufficient power. I average 19 mpg in everyday driving, 21 on the highway as long as you keep it below 80. That's probably as good as real-world results for most crossovers. So if what you want is a car that has more room, get a crossover. If you like to haul, tow and drive on dirt, these GMs are good choices, and the Isuzu has the best warranty (pre 2007).
Save Your Money Buy A Dodge!
I was told this is the top of it's class. It had a high towing capacity. I needed something to tow my boat and that would be good on gas. I've owned this SUV for almost 5 months and I had to go back to the dealer 6 or 7 time to fix it. I should of done more research on this SUV. I went to the dealer after the second visit in the first week of owning the SUV and talked to the man and told him if I could have my older car back and he could keep the $3500 I gave them, well I guess you no how that turned out. The Isuzu is a Chevy. I called Isuzu and told them all the problems that I'm having; the man that should help me said "I'm sorry sir, but I pull my boat with a Dodge." Now that was funny to me.
poor quality, not worth the money!
I have only had my Ascender for 4 months now and I have been back to the dealership 6 times. Driving lamps 3 times, rear seatbelt 3 times, transmission 4 times and body molding 2 times. Transmission shifts hard on long trips. Driving lights keep fogging up. The front bumper moves up and down while driving. Center console wiggles by just putting your arm on it.
Jimmy goes Isuzu
I enjoy the Isuzu Ascender, it's a nicely designed vehicle which has a great turning radius for an SUV. The driving performance is smooth and acceleration transitions nicely. Its competitor, the Envoy, has better standard features and doesn't skimp on basic items as a resume button for cruise control. The Ascender is great for a small family of 4 taking a trip. Rear cargo is adequate for big suitcases.
