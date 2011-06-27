Used 2006 Isuzu Ascender SUV Consumer Reviews

Drive it before you buy it great deal by Jeff , 06/28/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Large suv, plenty of room for all sized people and cargo. Has plenty of power with 6 cylinder; if you are looking for a large suv check it out but drive it before you buy it. It is large, but you can get a good deal on pricing. Get the preferred package which adds to its good looks and you get lots of extra goodies. Report Abuse

Bargain for a solid SUV John , 09/19/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A solidly built SUV at a great price is good choice for anyone who wants a basic utility vehicle. The engine is great, with lots of power and good gas mileage. Speaking of gas mileage, remember, if you live in a cold climate and have a lead foot, every SUV will eat gas, but GM's powerful engine lets you use a light foot and still get sufficient power. I average 19 mpg in everyday driving, 21 on the highway as long as you keep it below 80. That's probably as good as real-world results for most crossovers. So if what you want is a car that has more room, get a crossover. If you like to haul, tow and drive on dirt, these GMs are good choices, and the Isuzu has the best warranty (pre 2007).

Save Your Money Buy A Dodge! Pete , 07/07/2006 4 of 10 people found this review helpful I was told this is the top of it's class. It had a high towing capacity. I needed something to tow my boat and that would be good on gas. I've owned this SUV for almost 5 months and I had to go back to the dealer 6 or 7 time to fix it. I should of done more research on this SUV. I went to the dealer after the second visit in the first week of owning the SUV and talked to the man and told him if I could have my older car back and he could keep the $3500 I gave them, well I guess you no how that turned out. The Isuzu is a Chevy. I called Isuzu and told them all the problems that I'm having; the man that should help me said "I'm sorry sir, but I pull my boat with a Dodge." Now that was funny to me.

poor quality, not worth the money! scott kelso , 11/02/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have only had my Ascender for 4 months now and I have been back to the dealership 6 times. Driving lamps 3 times, rear seatbelt 3 times, transmission 4 times and body molding 2 times. Transmission shifts hard on long trips. Driving lights keep fogging up. The front bumper moves up and down while driving. Center console wiggles by just putting your arm on it.