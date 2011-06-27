  1. Home
Used 2005 Isuzu Ascender Limited 7 Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Ascender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,185
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity107.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4821 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1378 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base129 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tamarack Green Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Natural Suede Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Napa Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony
  • Light Gray/Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
