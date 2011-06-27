  1. Home
Used 2004 Isuzu Ascender Luxury 5-Passenger Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,127
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4612 lbs.
Gross weight5750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1138 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Natural Suede Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Napa Red Metallic
  • Nordic Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Arctic White
  • Timberline Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
