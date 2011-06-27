Used 2004 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,999
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,999
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,999
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,999
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,999
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,999
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,999
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,999
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,999
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,999
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room37 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,999
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity107.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4790 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Angle of approach34 degrees
Maximum payload1427 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base129 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,999
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic Blue/Gray Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White/Gray Metallic
  • Natural Suede Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Timberline Green Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Napa Red Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black/Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,999
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,999
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,999
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
