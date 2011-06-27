Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender SUV Consumer Reviews

GREAT VALUE MARK ELDRIDGE , 09/04/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful WE PURCHASED THIS VEHICLE FOR USE AS A TOW VEHICLE. CONSIDERD A YUKON AS ALTERNATIVE ANDD FOUND THIS MORE COST EFFECTIVE. I FOUND ISSUZU STYLING AND TO BE BETTER THAN BOTH THE TRAIL BLAZZER OR ENVOY. WE OPTED FOR THE V8 AND IT RIDES FAR BETTER THAN THE 6 CYLIDER. WE ARE AVERAGING 18 MPG WITH A CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT OF CITY DRIVING. WE FOUND THIS VEHICLE TO BE ABOUT $4,000 LESS THAN A COPERABLE TRAILBLAZER AND ABOUT $6,000 LESS THAN AN ENVOY. ISUZZU OFFERS DOUBLE THE STANDARD WARANTY OF CHEVY OR GMC. WE HAVE THE LIMITED EDITION WITH EVEY OPTION. BOSE STEREO IS GREAT. Report Abuse

Great Balance-Features and Performance PaulG6373 , 01/29/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We test drove many vehicles looking for a quality mid-size SUV, Explorers, 2003 Cherokee's, Mountaineers, Envoy's, etc. The last SUV we tested was a beautiful black, 2003 Isuzu Ascender Limited (V8 4WD).it was impressive from the outside and even more impressive on the inside. Interior is beautifully crafted, of great materials, and contained every feature we could imagine.. the 3rd row seat had plenty of room (unlike Explorer's), and the seat folded down much better than the one in the explorer as well. During the test drive, the vehicle handled like a much smaller vehicle, with very little body roll, road noise, yet with plenty of power.

Great value and a true workhorse Katmandu-1 , 02/17/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful If you like the GMC Envoy XL or the Chevy Trailblazer EXT then check out the Isuzu. The Isuzu specific version including unique front grill, headlights, bumpers, and fenders. Most of all, we liked paying 4 grand less than for the GMC/Chevy, and getting a better warranty! We wish front seats were not so stiff, but incredible mix of interior features more than makes up for things.

Acender review bebe237i , 10/20/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My Acender has been wonderful because of the size, we have taken it on many trips. I bought the third row Acender and the extra space is wonderful. The seats are easy to move. I have only had a few mecanical problems window motror, the ac doesn't work on the 5th setting and the clutch fan went out. But the clutch fan was kind of pricey but you can buy the gmc envoy clutch fan, it's cheaper and it's the same part. Other than that I love my Acender.