  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Ascender
  4. Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ascender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,549
See Ascender Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,549
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,549
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,549
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,549
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,549
rear volume controlsyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,549
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,549
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,549
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,549
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,549
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,549
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity100.2 cu.ft.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Angle of approach34 degrees
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base129 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,549
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Nordic Blue
  • Nordic Blue/Dark Bronzemist
  • Onyx Black/Dark Bronzemist
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Sand
  • Timberline Green
  • Silver Sand/Dark Bronzemist
  • Arctic White/Silver Sand
  • Sage Green/Silver Sand
  • Timberline Green/Silver Sand
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,549
All season tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,549
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,549
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
See Ascender Inventory

Related Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles