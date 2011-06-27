  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Ascender
  4. Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender LS Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ascender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,949
See Ascender Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,949
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,949
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,949
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,949
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,949
AM/FM stereoyes
rear volume controlsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,949
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,949
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,949
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,949
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.2 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,949
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,949
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity100.2 cu.ft.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Angle of approach34 degrees
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base129 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,949
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Nordic Blue
  • Nordic Blue/Dark Bronzemist
  • Onyx Black/Dark Bronzemist
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Sand
  • Timberline Green
  • Silver Sand/Dark Bronzemist
  • Arctic White/Silver Sand
  • Sage Green/Silver Sand
  • Timberline Green/Silver Sand
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,949
All season tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,949
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,949
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
See Ascender Inventory

Related Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles