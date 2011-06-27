  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Ascender
  4. Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender S Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Ascender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,349
See Ascender Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,349
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,349
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,349
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,349
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,349
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,349
cruise controlyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,349
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,349
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,349
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,349
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity100.2 cu.ft.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Angle of approach34 degrees
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base129 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,349
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic Blue/Dark Bronzemist
  • Onyx Black/Dark Bronzemist
  • Silver Sand/Dark Bronzemist
  • Arctic White/Silver Sand
  • Sage Green/Silver Sand
  • Timberline Green/Silver Sand
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,349
All season tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,349
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,349
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
See Ascender Inventory

Related Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles