Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo SUV Consumer Reviews

Love it! Tammy R , 03/09/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Gas mileage is horrible on V6, but very fun to drive. Top can come off, but it's a hassle. You only want to do it at the beginning and end of summer, as it will need a new gasket each time. Tows like a champ. V6 will tow 4,500 lbs. Tows my 18' bass boat, no problem. Report Abuse

Excellent vehicle hbc , 05/12/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Excellent vehicle, fun to drive, comfortable ride, very reponsive, very well designed, great warrantee Report Abuse

Crash Test Dummy chris , 10/03/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I only owned this Amigo for 6 hours. I was driving it home when a 2002 Ford F150 turned in front of me. I was going 50 mph. The collision was nearly head-on at somewhere between 60 and 80 mph. The Amigo held up great! All the damage was in front of the passenger compartment. I was in the hospital for 2 days for observation due to concussion, but I am definitely getting another Amigo. Thank you to the engineers at Isuzu! I'm also going to get one for my teenage son. Report Abuse

Isuzu rules the world of real trucks! Mike , 03/31/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned the truck for 5.5 years and I still love it. No problems to date (75K); it still has the original brake pads. I have the factory hard top which is easy to remove and replace with the factory soft-top in the summer. Report Abuse