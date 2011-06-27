Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo SUV Consumer Reviews
Love it!
Gas mileage is horrible on V6, but very fun to drive. Top can come off, but it's a hassle. You only want to do it at the beginning and end of summer, as it will need a new gasket each time. Tows like a champ. V6 will tow 4,500 lbs. Tows my 18' bass boat, no problem.
Excellent vehicle
Excellent vehicle, fun to drive, comfortable ride, very reponsive, very well designed, great warrantee
Crash Test Dummy
I only owned this Amigo for 6 hours. I was driving it home when a 2002 Ford F150 turned in front of me. I was going 50 mph. The collision was nearly head-on at somewhere between 60 and 80 mph. The Amigo held up great! All the damage was in front of the passenger compartment. I was in the hospital for 2 days for observation due to concussion, but I am definitely getting another Amigo. Thank you to the engineers at Isuzu! I'm also going to get one for my teenage son.
Isuzu rules the world of real trucks!
I have owned the truck for 5.5 years and I still love it. No problems to date (75K); it still has the original brake pads. I have the factory hard top which is easy to remove and replace with the factory soft-top in the summer.
I Love my Amigo!
For a small 6-cyl SUV, it really cranks it up when I need to merge onto the interstate and handles great when I need to take evasive measures to avoid someone not looking when they are changing lanes. These Amigos were built to last since they were originally built for off-roading. I closed up the back seats so I can haul my dogs around to agility trials; I can get two 300 airline crates in it and stack everything else on top of the crates.
Sponsored cars related to the Amigo
Related Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner