Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.6/371.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room42.9 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Curb weight3589 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Orange
  • Zephyr Green Mica
  • Alpine White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
