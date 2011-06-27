Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)265.5/318.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room42.9 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight3975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Alpine White
  • Zephyr Green Mica
  • Copper Orange
  • Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
