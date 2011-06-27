  1. Home
Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Amigo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG191916
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/21 mpg18/21 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.6/371.7 mi.318.6/371.7 mi.247.8/318.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.17.7 gal.17.7 gal.
Combined MPG191916
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5200 rpm130 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.170.3 in.170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.2500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Curb weight3589 lbs.3589 lbs.3741 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.20.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.96.9 in.96.9 in.
Width70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Orange
  • Zephyr Green Mica
  • Alpine White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Zephyr Green Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Palazzo Red Mica
  • Garden Green Mica
  • Canal Blue Mica
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Garden Green Mica
  • Alpine White
  • Palazzo Red Mica
  • Canal Blue Mica
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Zephyr Green Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
