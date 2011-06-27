Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)265.5/336.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length168.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight3329 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caprice Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Zephyr Green Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Copper Orange Mica
  • Cream White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
