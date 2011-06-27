  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Amigo
Overview
See Amigo Inventory
See Amigo Inventory
See Amigo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG202017
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg18/22 mpg16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.6/389.4 mi.318.6/389.4 mi.283.2/336.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.17.7 gal.17.7 gal.
Combined MPG202017
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5200 rpm130 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.48.0 in.48.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Measurements
Length168.0 in.168.0 in.168.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.2500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Curb weight3359 lbs.3329 lbs.3668 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.21.0 cu.ft.21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.96.9 in.96.9 in.
Width70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caprice Blue Metallic
  • Palazzo Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Zephyr Green Mica
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Copper Orange Mica
  • Copper Orange Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Zephyr Green Mica
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Caprice Blue Metallic
  • Copper Orange Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Zephyr Green Mica
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Caprice Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
See Amigo InventorySee Amigo InventorySee Amigo Inventory

Related Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles