Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo S Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Amigo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.2/336.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length167.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight3668 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height66.6 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Orange Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Caprice Blue Pearl Metallic
