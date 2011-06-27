  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Amigo
Overview
See Amigo Inventory
See Amigo Inventory
See Amigo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG201917
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg18/21 mpg16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.6/389.4 mi.318.6/371.7 mi.283.2/336.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.17.7 gal.17.7 gal.
Combined MPG201917
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5200 rpm130 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.48.0 in.48.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Measurements
Length167.8 in.167.8 in.167.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.2500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Curb weight3329 lbs.3583 lbs.3668 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.4450 lbs.4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.8.2 in.
Height66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.96.9 in.96.9 in.
Width70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caprice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Copper Orange Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Copper Orange Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Caprice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Copper Orange Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Caprice Blue Pearl Metallic
See Amigo InventorySee Amigo InventorySee Amigo Inventory

Related Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles