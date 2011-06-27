  1. Home
Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/416.1 mi.328.5/416.1 mi.328.5/416.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.6 l2.6 l2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.32.0 in.32.0 in.
Rear leg room19.5 in.19.5 in.19.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51 cu.ft.51 cu.ft.51 cu.ft.
Length168.1 in.168.1 in.168.1 in.
Curb weight3615 lbs.3615 lbs.3615 lbs.
Height69.9 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.91.7 in.91.7 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Sunset Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
