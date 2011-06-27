  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo XS Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Amigo
Overview
See Amigo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.4/438.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Length164.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Coral Reef
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Raspberry Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
See Amigo Inventory

Related Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo XS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles