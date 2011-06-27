  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo S Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Amigo
Overview
See Amigo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.4/416.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Length164.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Coral Reef
  • Radiant Red
  • Colorado Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Raspberry Pearl Metallic
See Amigo Inventory

Related Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles