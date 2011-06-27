  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Amigo
Overview
See Amigo Inventory
See Amigo Inventory
See Amigo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg15/19 mpg16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.4/438.0 mi.328.5/416.1 mi.350.4/416.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.6 l2.6 l2.3 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm96 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.91.7 in.91.7 in.
Length164.2 in.164.2 in.164.2 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Coral Reef
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Raspberry Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Raspberry Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Reef
  • Radiant Red
  • Coral Reef
  • Radiant Red
  • Colorado Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Raspberry Pearl Metallic
See Amigo InventorySee Amigo InventorySee Amigo Inventory

Related Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles