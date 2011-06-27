  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Amigo
Overview
See Amigo Inventory
See Amigo Inventory
See Amigo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG181616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/19 mpg15/18 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.3/416.1 mi.328.5/394.2 mi.328.5/416.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG181616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.6 l2.6 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4600 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.33.5 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.32.0 in.32.0 in.
Rear hip Room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear leg room19.5 in.19.5 in.19.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
Measurements
Length164.2 in.164.2 in.168.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight2905 lbs.2905 lbs.3320 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.9.3 in.
Height65.2 in.65.2 in.65.7 in.
Maximum payload845.0 lbs.845.0 lbs.880.0 lbs.
Wheel base91.7 in.91.7 in.91.7 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Coral Reef
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Bahama Green
  • Ebony Black
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Coral Reef
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Bahama Green
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Coral Reef
  • Radiant Red
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
  • Bahama Green
See Amigo InventorySee Amigo InventorySee Amigo Inventory

Related Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles