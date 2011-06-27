Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG161716
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg15/19 mpg15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/394.2 mi.328.5/416.1 mi.328.5/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG161716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.6 l2.6 l2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.91.7 in.91.7 in.
Length168.1 in.164.2 in.164.2 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Orchid Pink Metallic
  • Seychelles Blue
  • Flare Red
  • Spark Blue
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Spark Blue
  • Pure White
  • Flare Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Seychelles Blue
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Orchid Pink Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Orchid Pink Metallic
  • Spark Blue
  • Seychelles Blue
  • Flare Red
  • Pure White
