  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo XS Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Amigo
Overview
See Amigo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length164.2 in.
Curb weight3265 lbs.
Height65.2 in.
Maximum payload935.0 lbs.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Width70.1 in.
See Amigo Inventory

Related Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo XS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles