Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|16
|18
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/18 mpg
|17/20 mpg
|15/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|328.5/394.2 mi.
|372.3/438.0 mi.
|328.5/394.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|21.9 gal.
|21.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|18
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.6 l
|2.3 l
|2.6 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|96 hp @ 4600 rpm
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|44.1 in.
|44.1 in.
|44.1 in.
|Front hip room
|51.7 in.
|51.7 in.
|51.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|164.2 in.
|164.2 in.
|164.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3265 lbs.
|2890 lbs.
|3265 lbs.
|Height
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|935.0 lbs.
|960.0 lbs.
|935.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|91.7 in.
|91.7 in.
|91.7 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|70.1 in.
|70.1 in.
