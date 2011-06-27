  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Amigo
Overview
See Amigo Inventory
See Amigo Inventory
See Amigo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG161816
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg17/20 mpg15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/394.2 mi.372.3/438.0 mi.328.5/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG161816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.6 l2.3 l2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm96 hp @ 4600 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.44.1 in.44.1 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.51.7 in.51.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Length164.2 in.164.2 in.164.2 in.
Curb weight3265 lbs.2890 lbs.3265 lbs.
Height65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Maximum payload935.0 lbs.960.0 lbs.935.0 lbs.
Wheel base91.7 in.91.7 in.91.7 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
See Amigo InventorySee Amigo InventorySee Amigo Inventory

Related Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles