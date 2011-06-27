  1. Home
2022 INFINITI QX80 SENSORY Specs & Features

More about the 2022 QX80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower400 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,487 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
All Season Package +$355
Carpeted Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, Console Net & First Aid Kit +$295
Split Bench Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
17 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kick Plates +$485
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room59.2 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
multi-level heatingyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Exterior Options
Welcome Lighting +$455
Premium Paint +$695
Roof Rail Crossbars +$410
Illuminated Cargo Scuff Plates +$390
Dimensions
Angle of approach20.9 degrees
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,813 lbs.
EPA interior volume169.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight7,300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Length210.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,487 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Mineral Black
  • Champagne Quartz
  • Moonstone White
  • Coulis Red
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Anthracite Gray
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome alloy wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
22 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
275/50R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
