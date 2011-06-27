2022 INFINITI QX80 SENSORY Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,850
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|15
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|338.0/494.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|413 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|8,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,487 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|All Season Package
|+$355
|Carpeted Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, Console Net & First Aid Kit
|+$295
|Split Bench Seat Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|17 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|audio/video remote control remote control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kick Plates
|+$485
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front hip room
|59.2 in.
|Front leg room
|39.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|multi-level heating
|yes
|power folding bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.5 in.
|Exterior Options
|Welcome Lighting
|+$455
|Premium Paint
|+$695
|Roof Rail Crossbars
|+$410
|Illuminated Cargo Scuff Plates
|+$390
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|20.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,813 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|169.1 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|7,300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.2 in.
|Height
|75.8 in.
|Length
|210.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|95.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,487 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8,500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.9 in.
|Wheel base
|121.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|22 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/50R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
