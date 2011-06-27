  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$91,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$91,450
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$91,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$91,450
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$91,450
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$91,450
All Season Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$91,450
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$91,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$91,450
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$91,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$91,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$91,450
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
fixed center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$91,450
Premium Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$91,450
Curb weight5926 lbs.
Gross weight7385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.9 degrees
Maximum payload1459 lbs.
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
EPA interior volume167.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$91,450
Exterior Colors
  • Coulis Red
  • Moonstone White
  • Anthracite Gray
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Mineral Black
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/Stone, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$91,450
275/50R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
22 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$91,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$91,450
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.

