  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX80
  4. 2020 INFINITI QX80
  5. Features & Specs

2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE Features & Specs

More about the 2020 QX80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,750
See QX80 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$66,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the INFINITI QX80
VIEW OFFERS
infinitiusa.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$66,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$66,750
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$66,750
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$66,750
22" Tire and Wheel Packageyes
Sensory Packageyes
ProACTIVE Packageyes
ProASSIST Packageyes
Theater Packageyes
Edition 30 ProASSIST Packageyes
All Season Packageyes
Edition 30 Packageyes
Split Bench Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$66,750
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$66,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$66,750
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,750
INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, Console Net & First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$66,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,750
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,750
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
fixed center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,750
Welcome Lightingyes
Premium Paintyes
Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$66,750
Curb weight5679 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.9 degrees
Maximum payload1621 lbs.
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
EPA interior volume167.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$66,750
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone White
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Black Obsidian
  • Champagne Quartz
  • Mineral Black
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Coulis Red
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$66,750
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
275/60R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$66,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$66,750
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See QX80 Inventory

Related 2020 INFINITI QX80 LUXE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars