2020 INFINITI QX80 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
QX80 SUV
LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$87,684*
Total Cash Price
$77,297
LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$111,359*
Total Cash Price
$98,167
LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$111,359*
Total Cash Price
$98,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 QX80 SUV LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,139
|$1,179
|$5,508
|Maintenance
|$557
|$932
|$675
|$2,463
|$1,283
|$5,910
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,212
|$1,212
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,134
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,318
|Financing
|$4,157
|$3,343
|$2,475
|$1,548
|$560
|$12,083
|Depreciation
|$23,528
|$6,031
|$4,929
|$5,527
|$4,825
|$44,840
|Fuel
|$2,790
|$2,874
|$2,960
|$3,049
|$3,140
|$14,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,193
|$14,289
|$12,185
|$13,772
|$12,245
|$87,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 QX80 SUV LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,304
|$1,350
|$1,397
|$1,447
|$1,497
|$6,995
|Maintenance
|$707
|$1,184
|$857
|$3,128
|$1,629
|$7,506
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,539
|$1,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,980
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,214
|Financing
|$5,279
|$4,246
|$3,143
|$1,966
|$711
|$15,345
|Depreciation
|$29,881
|$7,659
|$6,260
|$7,019
|$6,128
|$56,947
|Fuel
|$3,543
|$3,650
|$3,759
|$3,872
|$3,988
|$18,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,695
|$18,147
|$15,475
|$17,490
|$15,551
|$111,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 QX80 SUV LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,304
|$1,350
|$1,397
|$1,447
|$1,497
|$6,995
|Maintenance
|$707
|$1,184
|$857
|$3,128
|$1,629
|$7,506
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,539
|$1,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,980
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,214
|Financing
|$5,279
|$4,246
|$3,143
|$1,966
|$711
|$15,345
|Depreciation
|$29,881
|$7,659
|$6,260
|$7,019
|$6,128
|$56,947
|Fuel
|$3,543
|$3,650
|$3,759
|$3,872
|$3,988
|$18,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,695
|$18,147
|$15,475
|$17,490
|$15,551
|$111,359
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 QX80
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your QX80
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 INFINITI QX80 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 INFINITI QX80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019