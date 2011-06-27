2019 INFINITI QX80 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
QX80 SUV
LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$103,356*
Total Cash Price
$87,116
LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$81,383*
Total Cash Price
$68,595
LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$103,356*
Total Cash Price
$87,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 QX80 SUV LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,304
|$1,350
|$1,397
|$1,447
|$1,497
|$6,995
|Maintenance
|$707
|$1,184
|$857
|$3,128
|$1,629
|$7,506
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,539
|$1,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,539
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,773
|Financing
|$4,685
|$3,768
|$2,789
|$1,745
|$631
|$13,618
|Depreciation
|$24,793
|$7,447
|$6,088
|$6,824
|$5,960
|$51,112
|Fuel
|$3,543
|$3,650
|$3,759
|$3,872
|$3,988
|$18,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,572
|$17,457
|$14,949
|$17,074
|$15,304
|$103,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 QX80 SUV LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,304
|$1,350
|$1,397
|$1,447
|$1,497
|$6,995
|Maintenance
|$707
|$1,184
|$857
|$3,128
|$1,629
|$7,506
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,539
|$1,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,539
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,773
|Financing
|$4,685
|$3,768
|$2,789
|$1,745
|$631
|$13,618
|Depreciation
|$24,793
|$7,447
|$6,088
|$6,824
|$5,960
|$51,112
|Fuel
|$3,543
|$3,650
|$3,759
|$3,872
|$3,988
|$18,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,572
|$17,457
|$14,949
|$17,074
|$15,304
|$103,356
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
