Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 SUV Consumer Reviews
Retired in style
I have owned a QX 4,56 and now 2018 QX80. I love it. I get 18 mph on the road. Visability and safety are great deal of comfort. I do not use the back up mirror. Being retired, I do alot of traveling mainly up and down the east coast and through the mountains of the Carolinas, Virginia, Pa and New England. It has never let me down. I trade every 40,000 miles. My only wish is they have a reduced inventory to choose from and very little info as to when new models are available. Add three more inches to the front seats.
It's true, best for the money
I've owned a 2015 qx80,a 2016 qx80 and just took delivery of a 2018. This is by far this sharpest looking , best value luxury suv. Drive one and you will be impressed by the interior, every surface is soft to the touch with nicely stitched leather. It is rated as the quietest suv on the market and drives and rides like a dream even with the 22"wheels. Just before this purchase I shopped the competitors and yes the Benz is small and overpriced, GMs, Yukon and Escalade are just not as soft and comfortable as the qx80 and too much plastic for this price point. Didn't actually look at the Navagator except online, it's also too pricey.Engine and transmission of the qx80 nicely compliment one another and performance power is more than adequate for a 3 ton suv. Got nearly every option except the Deluxe Technology package. Go check one out.
Best Full Size Luxury SUV......
The QX 80 by far is the best luxury SUV out there. The power, the gas mileage the comfort, safety and off course the ride. It is the absolutely the best value for its money. the gas mileage in the city is 16 and in the highway is 19-20......(Recently took it to Florida from Texas). You know what else is best about this luxury SUV, it takes regular gas and don't have pounce on the premium gas (recommended though for optimum performance). Towing is amazing also and even though it comes with RWD, it has snow and tow mode. Leather and quality are great.
Increased Luxury over Usability
If you need a large vehicle to just move people or tow something this is a great stylish comfortable vehicle but if you are a weekender who heads to the cabin with all their gear and family it may not be what you need. My previous vehicle was a 2008 QX56 that was one of the best vehicles I've owned, no issues, problems or complaints. Plenty of comfort, storage, versatility and usability so most of what I am doing here is comparing back to that vehicle. What you loose with the QX80 is the larger storage area's in and around the cabin. You loose rear storage cu. ft., you loose the ability to easily remove the 2nd row center council for pet beds or to put long items in through the rear. Why do these vehicle makers think that it's ok to not have completely flat fold down rear seats, your storage in back is now at an angle compared to old QX56. Infiniti also reduced the hideaway storage in the back where you put your trailer hitch when not in use. Do they not understand that you also need to put other things back there like straps and such? They also remove the side storage compartment in the back as well that was nice to hide things in when you stopped someplace and did not want someone to see it, like your wife's purse. Stupid things Infiniti did was things like putting the heated steering wheel button low and down to the left so it's hard to get at and see. Rear entertainment that has two headrest mounted screens only has one HDMI input in the back so the kids can only watch one thing at a time from their phones or other peripherals. Why did they change the volume button to be different then the source button on the steering wheel, you can find the source button without looking but finding the flat volume button is harder; what one do you use more? They put this over sized knob for switching into 4wd down by the shifter but make you have to reach to the control knob for the menu system on the dash; which one do you think you use more here? Removing the trailer hitch cover is overly complicated and needs to be re-engineered. Performance is great, power is substantial, fit and finish is great, shifting is not as smooth as I think it should be but it's ok and is something to get used to. Getting in and out is not as easy as the old QX56, seat adjustments is not as good I think and mirrors are smaller in some ways that make things tougher when backing up trailers.
Can’t get comfortable on short flat seat
This is a beautiful car, but it should be more comfortable. The front seat is so short, there’s no thigh support. I’m a tall female, and have been fighting knee issues since taking over driving duties of this car. The seat sits high like a bus, and my knee and thighs are always under pressure. Moreover, the break pedal is 2.5” higher and 3” away from the accelerator, so I’m constantly moving my right leg, and twisting the knee and ankle to access the pedals. I’ve built up the floor of the vehicle by placing two towels under the floor mat, which is a modest improvement. Am looking at getting the break pedal adjusted. I’ve owned over a dozen cars, and never once thought about the pedal placement. The lumbar support is so low on my back, it actually causes the spine to curl rather than extend. I use a third towel for lumber, which doesn’t feel very luxurious. Driving this car in town is a chore,not a pleasure. Too bad, it’s a pretty beast with a nice engine. I prefer experiencing Infiniti as the passenger.
