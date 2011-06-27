  1. Home
Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2018 QX80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,850
See QX80 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,850
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,850
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,850
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,850
22" Tire and Wheel Packageyes
Driver's Assistance Packageyes
Theater Packageyes
All Season Packageyes
Split Bench Seat Packageyes
Deluxe Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,850
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,850
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,850
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,850
Carpeted Cargo Mat, Cargo Net & First Aid Kityes
INFINITI WIFIyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,850
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,850
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,850
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
fixed center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,850
Welcome Lightingyes
Premium Paintyes
INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,850
Maximum cargo capacity95.1 cu.ft.
Length208.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Curb weight5888 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height75.8 in.
EPA interior volume167.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1612 lbs.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,850
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Quartz
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Mocha Almond
  • Mineral Black
  • Moonstone White
  • Graphite Shadow
Interior Colors
  • Wheat Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Graphite Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,850
275/60R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,850
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See QX80 Inventory

