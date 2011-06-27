Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
QX80 SUV
4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$67,325*
Total Cash Price
$44,846
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$85,503*
Total Cash Price
$56,954
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$85,503*
Total Cash Price
$56,954
Signature 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$74,058*
Total Cash Price
$49,331
Signature 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$70,018*
Total Cash Price
$46,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 QX80 SUV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,655
|Maintenance
|$1,537
|$2,338
|$1,282
|$1,332
|$3,268
|$9,757
|Repairs
|$0
|$983
|$503
|$620
|$762
|$2,868
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,383
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,567
|Financing
|$2,412
|$1,939
|$1,436
|$898
|$325
|$7,010
|Depreciation
|$9,040
|$4,920
|$4,330
|$3,839
|$3,445
|$25,574
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,054
|$14,019
|$11,503
|$10,759
|$11,990
|$67,325
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 QX80 SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$7,182
|Maintenance
|$1,952
|$2,969
|$1,628
|$1,692
|$4,150
|$12,391
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,248
|$639
|$787
|$968
|$3,642
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,026
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,260
|Financing
|$3,063
|$2,463
|$1,824
|$1,140
|$413
|$8,903
|Depreciation
|$11,481
|$6,248
|$5,499
|$4,876
|$4,375
|$32,479
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,199
|$17,804
|$14,609
|$13,664
|$15,227
|$85,503
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 QX80 SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$7,182
|Maintenance
|$1,952
|$2,969
|$1,628
|$1,692
|$4,150
|$12,391
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,248
|$639
|$787
|$968
|$3,642
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,026
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,260
|Financing
|$3,063
|$2,463
|$1,824
|$1,140
|$413
|$8,903
|Depreciation
|$11,481
|$6,248
|$5,499
|$4,876
|$4,375
|$32,479
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,199
|$17,804
|$14,609
|$13,664
|$15,227
|$85,503
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 QX80 SUV Signature 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,319
|$6,221
|Maintenance
|$1,691
|$2,572
|$1,410
|$1,465
|$3,595
|$10,733
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,081
|$553
|$682
|$838
|$3,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,621
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,824
|Financing
|$2,653
|$2,133
|$1,580
|$988
|$358
|$7,711
|Depreciation
|$9,944
|$5,412
|$4,763
|$4,223
|$3,790
|$28,131
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,959
|$15,421
|$12,653
|$11,835
|$13,189
|$74,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 QX80 SUV Signature 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$5,881
|Maintenance
|$1,598
|$2,432
|$1,333
|$1,385
|$3,399
|$10,147
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,022
|$523
|$645
|$792
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,478
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,670
|Financing
|$2,508
|$2,017
|$1,493
|$934
|$338
|$7,290
|Depreciation
|$9,402
|$5,117
|$4,503
|$3,993
|$3,583
|$26,597
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,816
|$14,580
|$11,963
|$11,189
|$12,470
|$70,018
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 QX80
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Virginia is:not available
