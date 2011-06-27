Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
QX80 SUV
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$84,129*
Total Cash Price
$50,479
4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$84,129*
Total Cash Price
$50,479
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$66,243*
Total Cash Price
$39,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 QX80 SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,384
|$1,425
|$1,468
|$6,925
|Maintenance
|$2,830
|$1,650
|$1,745
|$2,916
|$3,349
|$12,489
|Repairs
|$1,403
|$714
|$876
|$1,082
|$1,328
|$5,404
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,690
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,924
|Financing
|$2,715
|$2,183
|$1,615
|$1,011
|$366
|$7,891
|Depreciation
|$10,914
|$5,587
|$4,915
|$4,357
|$3,910
|$29,684
|Fuel
|$3,543
|$3,650
|$3,759
|$3,872
|$3,988
|$18,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,400
|$15,185
|$14,354
|$14,722
|$14,468
|$84,129
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 QX80 SUV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,384
|$1,425
|$1,468
|$6,925
|Maintenance
|$2,830
|$1,650
|$1,745
|$2,916
|$3,349
|$12,489
|Repairs
|$1,403
|$714
|$876
|$1,082
|$1,328
|$5,404
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,690
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,924
|Financing
|$2,715
|$2,183
|$1,615
|$1,011
|$366
|$7,891
|Depreciation
|$10,914
|$5,587
|$4,915
|$4,357
|$3,910
|$29,684
|Fuel
|$3,543
|$3,650
|$3,759
|$3,872
|$3,988
|$18,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,400
|$15,185
|$14,354
|$14,722
|$14,468
|$84,129
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 QX80 SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$5,453
|Maintenance
|$2,228
|$1,299
|$1,374
|$2,296
|$2,637
|$9,834
|Repairs
|$1,105
|$562
|$690
|$852
|$1,046
|$4,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,118
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,302
|Financing
|$2,138
|$1,719
|$1,272
|$796
|$288
|$6,213
|Depreciation
|$8,594
|$4,399
|$3,870
|$3,431
|$3,079
|$23,373
|Fuel
|$2,790
|$2,874
|$2,960
|$3,049
|$3,140
|$14,813
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,000
|$11,957
|$11,302
|$11,592
|$11,392
|$66,243
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 QX80
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 INFINITI QX80 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019