Used 2015 INFINITI QX70 SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Performance Hampered by Horrible Technology A Fritz , 09/30/2015 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 36 of 39 people found this review helpful I owned three Infiniti FX cars - 2006, 2009, 2012. Was finalizing purchase of 2015 QX70. The majority of the really important things on a car - safety, drive, handling, reliability - all of my cars were excellent. There were a few areas of concern over the years, and since the model doesn't seem to have changed in over a decade, they continued to be issues. Rear seat room was adequate, but due to the shape of the rear doors, getting in and out was a problem for some passengers. Kids should be fine. Rear cargo capacity was fine for me -- but this isn't going to provide the mega-capacity of some SUVs. Most recently had a car in Midnight Mocha with brown leather interior - a nice deep root beer color. The metallic exterior paint appears as a deep, eggplant purple in many lighting situations, including daylight/sunlight. The basic interior choices for the car are either graphite gray or light wheat. The brown interior results in a hodgepodge incomplete look - a sort of cheap, half-finished shortcut. Seats and parts of the dash are substituted with nice brown leather, but all other leather and trim remains the standard graphite - such as the doors, portions of the dash, etc. Brown floormats over the basic graphite carpet looks odd. That's poor attention to detail reminiscent of a half-finished job or a cover-up. Since all other exterior color combos provide for graphite or wheat interior, this issue should only occur with a Mocha/brown leather equipped car. The car was fun to drive, and had great exterior styling. However, for any driver who finds technology to be important - the FX and QX70 miss the mark by alot. ALOT. The software and user interface for Navigation, Bluetooth, and audio entertainment are bad. Just plain bad. Test other cars, and almost all will demonstrate much better controls and interfaces. Only one USB outlet in the car, voice interface that works poorly and freezes are some of the problems. Limited information display when using your own devices via bluetooth or USB, and even for the Satellite radio. No ability to control music selection with voice commands. But the most astonishing problem is the severely outdated navigation dataset loaded into new cars. Whatever source Infiniti uses for nav-data is horrible. Roads and business in existence for several years simply don't appear in the Infiniti's Nav. Not even brand new cars. As I prepared to buy the QX70, my fourth Infiniti, I decided to pay particular attention to the Nav/entertainment system. I tried several different automobile brands. I found that design and software varied from manufacturer to manufacturer - with many aspects of the Infiniti being the worst. I made a list of several destinations, all established in early 2014 or in prior years, and then tested the 2015 cars from several manufacturers. Even tested the 2016 QX70. Not one business from 2013 or 2014 was found on the Nav dataset in the 2015 or even the 2016 QX70. At least 80% were found in all of the other 2015 cars, and often 100%. If you don't care about user toys/entertainment/navigation --- then the QX70 is a fantastic car. If driving a relatively high-priced premium automobile with horrible technology, out-performed and out-designed by many budget cars will bother you.... avoid the QX70. Or, at least test these systems in the QX70 before finalizing a purchase/lease decision. After 9 years, I decided it bothered me too much, so I switched to another manufacturer's crossover. I'll check back in on the Infiniti when I'm ready for a new car in a few years - if the technology is updated and comparable to other manufacturers, I'll probably return to being an infiniti owner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun SUV for not a lot of money Jesse howard , 09/20/2018 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I wanted a midsize SUV, sporty ride/drive and the Infiniti delivers. It is a much firmer ride than many SUVs, but it is not harsh. I love the way it handles and it is quiet. The V6 has plenty of power and the fuel economy is ok. I had a lot of confidence in Infiniti's quality and that was very important to me because I drive a ton of mile per year. I looked at the Q5, Lexus 350, and the Touareg. I was looking at used autos and all were thousands more than the Infiniti. The Q5 almost won out, but in the end I was too nervous about the maintenance fees and to get the features I wanted, I would have spent several thousand more. I bought the car, with about 50k miles and have put 25K miles on it, in the last 10 months. The car is fun to drive, I love the way it looks, the fit and finish is great, and it handles really well. The sound system is above average, front seats are fabulous, and I love the lever that allows me to flip the rear seats down from the rear hatch. My biggest gripe with the auto is the voice recognition is horrible. I've finally given up and just use Siri. The cameras are great, but the alarm for objects approaching from the rear is very outdated. I'd buy again, just for the overall value! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

INFINITI MAKE THIS CAR AGAIN! Jack Kennedy , 01/20/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful INFINITI! WHY ON EARTH DID YOU STOP MAKING THIS SUV?! It is hands down the best looking car Infiniti has made and drives like a sports car. The ride comfort has something to be desired but when you get to a corner it steers so flat. The exhaust note is incredible for a v6 and sounds so good when you hit the 4-6k RPM range. The swoops and curves of the vehicle make it aerodynamic and handsome to look at. Snow traction is phenomenal and it even has a snow mode. The nav screen is a little childish and pixelly but the voice recognition is very responsive. Fuel economy is horrendous. My dad's Tahoe gets better fuel economy than this car and its got a V8. Aside from the few problems that this car has, I would 100% recommend this car to anyone who is looking at it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome QX70 Tony , 09/25/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned/leased 3 FX35s and now a QX70. My car is amazing, its powerful and fast, comfortable and spacious, it handles well in all weather, especially snow and its a great looking car. I Added K,& N air filters, I run only synthetic oil, and maintain my cars like a racing team. Im at 50K miles with the original tires and brakes that are just now being changed for the first time. This car is a maintenance dream and rarely needs to visit the dealership. The only complaint I have about Infiniti cars is the paint job. At $55,000 one would think a better paint job would be offered. In the same price range, all german car paint jobs at significantly better than Infiniti. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse