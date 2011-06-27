2022 INFINITI QX60 AUTOGRAPH Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,250
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/25 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/487.5 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|270 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Lighting Package
|+$675
|Cargo Package
|+$585
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|17 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|58.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Splash Guards
|+$230
|Super Premium Paint
|+$900
|Premium Paint
|+$695
|Running Boards
|+$825
|Cross Bars - Black
|+$525
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|15.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.5 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,655 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|155.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|69.7 in.
|Length
|198.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.0 in.
|Wheel base
|114.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/50R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
