2022 INFINITI QX60 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 QX60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower295 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$585
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Plates +$545
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room58.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room59.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$230
Premium Paint +$695
Dimensions
Angle of approach15.0 degrees
Angle of departure22.5 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,393 lbs.
EPA interior volume155.1 cu.ft.
Height69.7 in.
Length198.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.4 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.0 in.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Glacier White
  • Mineral Black
  • Mocha Almond
  • Grand Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Sand Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
