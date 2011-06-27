2020 INFINITI QX60 SUV Consumer Reviews
Great Value for the Money
Just bought a 2020 Infiniti QX60 Luxe. It comes standard with an upgraded 13-speaker audio system, driver-seat memory settings, and a remote engine start system for not much more than the base model. We added in the Essential package for its upgraded seating material, navigation and surround-view camera system, and then opted for the ProAssist package to gain an excellent adaptive cruise control system, lane keeping assist, and front and rear parking sensors. Innovative rear seating gives legitimate room to access 3rd row. This car is quiet, good looking inside and out, so so comfortable, a great drive and a great value. Appreciate the 6 cylinder for quietness and ample power. Drove all compeditors: Mecedes GLE (Priced over 10k more beautiful inside but 4 cylinder engine is like a sewing machine, 6 cylinder is another +10 more), Kia Telluride (too large and not as comfortable), BMW 5 series which is way more expensive and tighter cabin, Lexus RX (can't stand the nose on that car and much smaller inside and more expensive), Acura MDX ( Very nice and a competitor but it came down to price for a similarly optioned car, Infinity is better looking IMO). Infinity doing great deals as 2022 model is the next to come out in a year or so (will probably go the turbo 4 route like the QX50 though). Good warranty and bought 3 years service for about 1/2 price up front.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love my new QX 60 but........
It's a great vehicle with a solid engine and the fact that I only have three cons. 1. The retracting side mirrors do not have an automatic setting which means you need to do it manually every time you're parking which is a pain. 2. I would put the side mirrors warning light in the mirror so you don't have to break eye contact. 3. It still has the old technology so no Apple or Android car play. QX50 has the new technology with an additional screen. Other than that it's a pretty awesome SUV!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
2020 Lux with AWD
We crossed shopped and test drove between Hyundai Palisade, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, Mazda CX9 and QX60. Of all the car we drove, and given we purchased this suv in Dec,2019, we felt we got the best deal for a semi-luxury SUV for price that is in the range of other mid-range SUVs. This SUV has a decent interior design and quality even though its GPS is outdated and some trims materials are shared with Nissan parts. But given at this price point of around $40k, you are saving thousands comparing to Q7, RX350L, GLE350 and even Kia Tulleride (high dealer markup), this is the best combination of getting a semi- luxury brand vesicle, 4yr/60k full warranty, and other amenities.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great family 3 row SUV!
Bought 2020 Luxe with Essential package - great value. Beautiful inside and outside! Comfort riding, quiet and spacious cabin and a of safety features!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Luxury, Comfort and Safety at an Affordable Price
I absolutely love my new QX60!!! I was looking for an SUV with a 3rd row and decent trunk space. The car is big, heavy, feels safe and handles great. It is a smooth and quiet ride. The technology is top of the line with lots of safety features and so many USB outlets for your passengers (kids). If you are looking for a mid to larger size SUV with lots of leg room that feels like luxury but priced well, this is your vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related 2020 INFINITI QX60 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Bentley Continental 2012
- Used Chrysler Aspen 2008
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2011
- Used Dodge Magnum 2005
- Used Lexus RX 350 1999
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2007
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2008
- Used Nissan Versa 2013
- Used Kia Sportage 2009
- Used Audi A8 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Toyota 4Runner 2020
- 2021 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Nissan Sentra
- 2021 A6
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- 2022 Volvo XC40 News
- 2021 XC40
- Honda CR-V Hybrid 2021
- 2021 300
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
Other models to consider
- Honda Accord 2021
- 2022 Civic
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
- Honda Civic 2021
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Honda HR-V
- 2022 Odyssey
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Civic
Research Similar Vehicles
- Nissan Rogue Sport 2020
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2021 Toyota Highlander
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2021 Lexus RX 350
- 2021 Wrangler
- 2021 Model Y
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- Tesla Model X 2021
- 2021 Nissan Rogue
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Volkswagen Taos News
- 2022 Porsche Macan News
- 2022 Lexus ES 350 News
- 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- 2022 Lexus RX 350 News
Recommended
- Acura TSX 2013 Features Specs
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2001 Truck Features Specs
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019 Truck Features Specs
- Chevrolet Suburban 2007 Features Specs
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2009 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Porsche Taycan Carrollton TX
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Thornton CO
- Used Lexus ES 300h Santa Clarita CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Aurora IL
- Used Ram 1500 Metairie LA
- Used Ram 1500 Classic Metairie LA
- Used BMW 3 Series Coral Springs FL
- Used Lexus LS 460 Yonkers NY
- Used Nissan Versa Joliet IL
- Used BMW X3 M Escondido CA
- Used Nissan Kicks Roseville CA
- Used Genesis G90 Moreno Valley CA
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Oxnard CA
- Used Nissan Maxima Stamford CT
- Used Mazda 5 Yonkers NY
- Used Honda Civic Elk Grove CA
- Used Volvo S60 Littleton CO
- Used Toyota Venza Pasadena TX
- Used Acura TLX Stamford CT
- Used Nissan Juke Chula Vista CA
- Used Audi allroad Grand Prairie TX
- Used Ferrari GTC4Lusso Carrollton TX
- Used Land Rover LR4 Escondido CA
- Used Audi Q8 Santa Clarita CA
- Used Dodge Challenger Stamford CT
- Used Chevrolet Volt Henderson NV
- Used Chevrolet City Express Roseville CA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Aurora IL
- Used Toyota C-HR Killeen TX
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe Rapid City SD